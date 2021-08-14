Imagine your private compound that reflects your taste in luxury, style and your demand for quality. Located in Frontenac and Ladue schools and built as a personal residence of the builder himself. The feeling you'll get on every approach down the private cul-de-sac will forever confirm your choice. Resulting in what custom-build means to achieve in features, space, style, amenities and location. Designed to accommodate intimate family gatherings and large parties with an endless list of features. Those you can see include the very highest finishes and equipment in the kitchen, butler's pantry, wine room, cigar room, panic room and multiple fireplaces. Upgrades you can't see include a commercial Fire Suppression system, heavy duty sound-proof insulation, Quiet Rock drywall, numerous security cameras, LED lighting and substantial audio wiring inside and out. On the terrific flat lot there is plenty of room for a significant pool, lanai and exterior kitchen area and an expansive lawn.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $2,649,989
