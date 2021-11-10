4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $2,700,000

PICS ARE HERE!Exquisite 1 yr. old white brick/BB Modern Farmhouse on 1.3 acres. w/ amazing flr. pln. Features a study with floor to ceiling shiplap, large dining room with custom wainscoting.GR wide open to the breakfast area, custom kitchen with 10-foot quartz island, Wolf cooktop, Wolf double ovens, 2 Asko DW, Sub-Zero fg.,12-14 ft. ceil.,hand-hewn beams, gas fp., built-in cab.17 ft wide sliding drs...indoor/outdoor liv. 24x24 cov. patio with WB fp., built-in Wolf BBQ.,patio seating areas lead to the pool area w/large priv.lot. Bar w/mble.ct., fridge drawers, ice-maker w/ open shelves.Pool access directly from bar. Full pool bath, mudroom (with 5 custom lockers and drawers) large separate laundry room, huge 3-car gar.. 1st fl Mast.suite has vaulted ceiling with ridge beam and gas fp, bev. center, his/hers baths/closets- private access to the pool area. The second floor has a loft den area, 3 ensuite bedrooms, one w/ office/wkt rm., and a washer/dryer closet.Incredible finishes.