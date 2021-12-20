4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $20,000

BACK on the market at no fault of the seller. Amazing structure for the person or investor looking to renovate a beautiful brick home in historic St Louis. The two story brick home can be built to easily fix a 2 bed, 1 bath duplex or a larger single family home. Access upon accepted offer. This home is being offered separately but can be bought in conjunction with 3710 Salena, 3720 Salena, and 3734 Salena; all occupied with paying renters. Could be a slam dunk to use rental income from others to renovate the current building for a large profit. Or, simply buy this one by itself! Showing available upon accepted contract.