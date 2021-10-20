 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $200,000

4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $200,000

4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $200,000

This is a most unusual home and the largest in Green Acres Subdivision. Originally it was your typical 2 bedroom home. Previous owners added on 2 more bedrooms and an entire wing off the back of the house overlooking the HUGE in-ground pool, AND a 4 car garage. In a recent storm, a tree fell through the roof and most of the house got updated at that time. This house still needs some TLC. Property is sold in AS-IS condition. Sellers to do no inspections or repairs. No warranties are expressed, implied or provided. Current owners are packing to leave, so please excuse the clutter. Basically there are 4 bedrooms (used to be 5). Over 3500 square feet on the main floor. The basement was in the process of being remodeled. There are 3 fireplaces, 3 HVAC systems, a green house, the largest dining room I have ever seen. Updated kitchen. The house sits on over 1/2 acre corner lot. Seeing is believing.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News