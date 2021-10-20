This is a most unusual home and the largest in Green Acres Subdivision. Originally it was your typical 2 bedroom home. Previous owners added on 2 more bedrooms and an entire wing off the back of the house overlooking the HUGE in-ground pool, AND a 4 car garage. In a recent storm, a tree fell through the roof and most of the house got updated at that time. This house still needs some TLC. Property is sold in AS-IS condition. Sellers to do no inspections or repairs. No warranties are expressed, implied or provided. Current owners are packing to leave, so please excuse the clutter. Basically there are 4 bedrooms (used to be 5). Over 3500 square feet on the main floor. The basement was in the process of being remodeled. There are 3 fireplaces, 3 HVAC systems, a green house, the largest dining room I have ever seen. Updated kitchen. The house sits on over 1/2 acre corner lot. Seeing is believing.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $200,000
