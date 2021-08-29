Beautiful all brick ranch located near airport, highways, entertainment & shopping. Large beautiful trees line the sidewalk to the entry of this mid-century brick & stone sprawling ranch. Covered front porch to join the neighbors in the evening. Open the beveled glass door to explore this unique home. Enjoy light & bright home office & enjoy the view as you work or convert to 4th BR. Step out to side porch to enjoy morning coffee or the sun during a long phone call. Have lunch in the shade on the patio before going back to work. OS eat in kitchen opens to dining/living room combo. New Dishwasher & Range Hood 8/21. Master bedroom suite & 2 addtl bedrooms w/wood floors. Large closets thru out. Hall bath w/tub/shower completes the main level. Huge LL just waiting for your finish w/a bomb like shelter/wine room. Updated plumbing stack. Central AC. OS 2 car garage w/room for boat. Door to level partially fenced back yard. New exterior electric and updated 200 electric panel.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $200,000
