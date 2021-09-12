4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $215,000

Welcome home to City living with a County feel. This home boasts 4 bedrooms and one and a half baths in sought after Boulevard Heights. With a new roof installed in 2020, a furnace installed in 2018, and a Central Air unit installed in 2021, all the of the big ticket items are taken care of for you. If you're heading to the County for shopping or entertainment, downtown for a Cardinal's game, or to one of the many restaurants or bars in South City, being located less than a minute from Hwy 55 or Hampton Ave., makes getting anywhere quickly a breeze. If an evening grilling at home is more your thing, then you can relax on your very private 24'x19' deck next to your meticulously maintained pool. Take a look at all this home has to offer!