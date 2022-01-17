This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 2 story home is full of historic charm and is move in ready! The curved drive and all brick exterior make a stately first impression. Refinished floors welcome you home and continue throughout the entire house. The Family Room boasts a cozy fireplace with brick surround, the perfect spot to curl up with a good book. The newer kitchen includes newer stainless steel coordinating appliances, lots of cabinets and a breakfast bar. Grab a beverage and head out to the newer large deck which is a great for those summer BBQ's and overlooks a large backyard. The seperate dining room is ready for formal entertaining. On the main floor enjoy the convenience of a main floor master bedroom and newly renovated full bath with custom tile shower surround. You will also find an addl bedroom on the main level. Upper level has 2 bedrooms and a newly renovated full bath. Other features include: newer windows, fresh paint and newer ceiling fans throughout and MORE!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $219,900
