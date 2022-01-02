4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $224,900

Property to be sold AS-IS. Here is your chance to own a fixer upper in the heart of the highly desirable McKinley Heights neighborhood. This full brick 4 bedroom 3 full bathroom charmer has so much potential with the tall ceilings, large bedrooms including a beautiful master bathroom that has a double bowl vanity, custom tile shower and separate free standing tub. The home is very livable and just needs your buyers custom finishes to call it home. The kitchen had been updated with granite countertops and custom cabinets. Both furnaces were installed in 2016. The AC Units were installed in 2015. The water heaters are older. The electric box has been updated and the stack is pvc piping. Most of the home has the original wood windows. Not sure of the age of the roof. Did I mention there is a 2 car garage in back? Great location with Soulard and Lafayette Square just a few quick blocks away. Fully updated homes in the neighborhood are selling for over $400,000. Schedule a showing today.