 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $227,000

4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $227,000

This is the perfect home for you. An adorable 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 1.5 story home in Affton School District with Décor and more. Perfect, beautifully refinished hardwood floors, arched doorway, stylish ceiling fans, vinyl windows providing lots of natural light, modern bath fixtures, updated kitchen, Shaker soft-close cabinets, GRANITE counters, stainless appliances. Custom painted wall colors throughout. A bright and cheery home indeed. The basement is finished with more family recreation space and large laundry room. Plank flooring, painted open ceiling, can lighting, plenty or storage too. Furnace, newer hot water heater, and new lateral. A deep level backyard to enjoy out under the shade any day of the year. In the summertime, only a short 1/2 mile walk to 9-Mile Garden, a new beer and entertainment district featuring a patio garden, food truck events, and live music. Also, not far from the redeveloped Tower Tee Golf range

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News