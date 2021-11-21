4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $229,000

Ready for rehab. This 2254 sq ft historic brick home with a full walk-out basement is located in the city's popular "Grove" neighborhood. Just two blocks away from the revitalized commercial strip along Manchester Ave., and conveniently close to highways I-44 and I-64, BJC and SLU Hospitals, Forest Park, and the Cortex innovation district. Building is currently set up as a two-family residence, but could easily be converted to a large single family home for an even higher resale value. Similar homes in the area have been selling for upwards of $500,000 after rehab. Plus, there are possible state and federal tax credits available that can be used (or sold) to help offset up to 45% of the qualified renovation costs. Property is being offered as-is.