This is a beautiful home in the very popular Southampton area! Very close to popular restaurants, parks, interstates, and conveniently located off of Hampton. When you walk in, you're welcomed with beautiful hardwood floors in the nice open living room that includes a gas fireplace. The dining room is also very gracious and is located right off of the kitchen. The eat-in kitchen includes beautiful cabinets, granite countertops, and oven, dishwasher and disposal new in 2016. The main floor includes 2 spacious bedrooms and a full bath. When you head upstairs you will find an additional full bath, 2 bedrooms and a bonus room perfect for the kids' playroom, sitting room or workout room. The privacy fence is perfect for get togethers in the backyard. The house also has a functioning 1-car garage, updated windows throughout, original stained glass windows, and a newer HVAC system, recently cleaned air ducts and updated electrical panel. Ready to move in and make your own!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $229,500
