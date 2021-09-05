4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $234,900

Located in the highly sought after Lindbergh School District, this 1.5 story brick home provides excellent curb appeal with side entry, tuck under garage, level yard & mature landscaping. Step inside and you are greeted with fresh neutral paint, beautiful new flooring, and a spacious open floor plan. The family room offers arched entryways & a wood burning fireplace with complete brick surround. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, tile flooring and tile backsplash. This home has plenty of living space with a beautiful living room addition with its own wood burning fireplace as well as convenient access to the patio! The main floor boasts a large master and a full, updated bathroom. Just upstairs you will find 2 additional spacious bedrooms with newer carpeting & a 2nd full, updated bath! The lower level of this home offers plenty of storage space and a tuck under garage large enough to fit 3 cars tandem. Additional amenities include updated plumbing & newer roof.