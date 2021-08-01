Welcome home! This gem is nestled just minutes away from the Delmar Loop, which was named one of the 10 Great Streets in America. As you enter this 2-story gem, you will by pleasantly surprised by the open floor plan, main-floor guest bedroom, and hardwood floors. As you float up to the second level, you'll be amazed by the 3 nice sized bedrooms, second and third full bathrooms, and the double decker balcony. You'll enjoy spending the breezy summer St. Louis nights out in the fenced in back yard with your friends and family This home provides you with more than enough space inside and out to entertain all year round. Don't miss out on your opportunity to live near one of the best cities in St. Louis! Seller prefer to sell home in its current condition.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $235,000
