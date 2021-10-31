4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $235,000

Incredible opportunity to own a spacious 4 bed, 2 full bath home in the highly desirable South Grove South neighborhood. Enter into the large living room w/ fireplace, beautiful wood floors & stained glass windows. On the first floor you'll find 2 bedrooms including the master w/ a walk-in closet, a full bath w/ double sinks, granite countertops & jacuzzi tub. The large kitchen has newly installed floors, steel appliances & an additional eat-in breakfast room. Upstairs are 2 add'll bedrooms & plenty of closet space. The partially finished basement w/ full bath is a perfect option for a recreational room, play room, office & more. The level back yard leads to the 2 car detached garage. You can't beat this location - walkable to tons of restaurants, bars & shops along w/ Tower Grove Park. Loaded w/ updates & ready for your finishing touches: New roof on house & garage (2017), spot repair - sewer lateral (2017), New Kitchen Floors (2021), HVAC (2019), Dishwasher & Refrigerator (2019),