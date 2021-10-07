Historic 3 story home built in 1884 has tons of character and potential. There are hardwood floors, massive rooms, high ceilings, beautiful original fireplaces. There is a 5 car garage, some updated plumbing, electric, vinyl windows. (11) 40 ft dumpsters and 4 large truckloads of items were removed from 4 levels of this home including the basement along with a full double lot and 5 car garage full of items. New TPO roof and gutters were just installed on the 3rd floor roof October 2021. The home is located on a double lot (125x50). 50 ft wide lot is large enough to split off and build another house with a 25 ft lot, sell off the lot or keep it with the house. Lots in 63104 have recently sold for $40,000-$120,000 depending on size and location. This property qualifies for state and federal historic tax credits that total 45% of qualified renovation costs. After repair value approx. $595,000 depending on updates and finishes. Inquire for additonal info including after repair comparables.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $235,000
