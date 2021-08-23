Location, Location, Location! Picture perfect!!!WOW- This beautiful 4Bdrs brick home in the Mehlville school district features 1,482 sq ft on the main floor. Welcome into the large sun-filled living room with gorgeous hardwood flooring. An updated kitchen with 42" cabinets, ceramic tiles, backsplash, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances are included. Gleaming hardwood floors can be found in the living room, dining room, hall, and 3 Bdrs. The main floor offers one and a half bath-fully renovated in '17. The family room has a wood-burning free-standing fireplace for those winter nights. The walk-out basement with a laundry area with a washer and dryer, half bath, and rec. room, and place for storage. Some other features are a 200AMP electric panel box in '14, an A/C unit in '18, vinyl windows, newer doors, fresh paint. A covered patio overlooking the park-like huge and fully fenced-in level lot awaits your outdoor enjoyment. Don't wait this home won't last long.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $239,900
