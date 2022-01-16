4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $24,900

Must see! This absolutely beautiful and charming home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms (one very large full bathroom and two half baths), as well as very speciaous living area. Nice deck and big fenced back yard are great for a family with children. It has some wood floors, oversized kitchen and dining room. There is a detached parking garage. Back alley. This home would be perfect for a first time home buyer, someone looking to upsize or an investor looking for a great rental property.