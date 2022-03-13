4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $245,000

Duplicate listing of #22004471. Mixed use investment property with Gorgeous Slate Roof! Located on South Grand with high visibility traffic. There are four levels each with separate HVAC system. The first floor has two street front entrances. The beautiful slate roof is 10 years old! Lots of potential just minutes to highways, restaurants and downtown. Property to be sold as is, seller to do no inspections, repairs or warranties. Inspections for information purposes, please use Special Sale Contract.