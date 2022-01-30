4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $246,000

Welcome to this amazing home in Holly Hills! Entering from full front porch, you're greeted by high ceilings, crown molding & newer wood floors throughout the house. Living room is full of character w/ original stain glass windows, built in cabinets flank the fireplace. The living room leads to separate dinning room. The Kitchen has 42" cabinets, granite counters, newer gas stove, w/ a breakfast area & wine/coffee bar. Off the dinning room, french doors leads to office/bedroom w/ full closet. Each room has abundant natural light. A half bath completes the first floor. Upstairs has 3 bright bedrooms all w/ large closets, & full bath. A sitting room connects the primary bedroom & current nursey - could make a lovely, bright walk in closet or office. Solid unfinished w/ walk out/up, newer electrical panel & main floor/upstairs dual furnace/AC! The fully fenced flat backyard, brick patio, pergola, bar, & built in smoker off the detached 2 car garage. Roof (2018) garage door (4/2021)