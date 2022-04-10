4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $249,000

Centrally located in Richmond Heights, this wonderful home is nestled just a few steps away from The Heights Community Center, Mr. Wizard's Custard, and is a stone's throw away from Brentwood. As you enter this 4bed, 1bath gem, you’ll be impressed by the hardwood floors, stained glass windows and spacious floor plan that flows from the living room into the dining room. Do you need a 4th bedroom, an office, or a family room? This versatile room is located adjacent to the living room and can satisfy whatever need you have. You'll also have the opportunity to make this house your own with your finishing touches to the kitchen, with tasteful wood cabinets, the unfinished basement and to the exterior. This home is just waiting for your tools and imagination. Don't forget to check out the virtual tour and stop by our Open House on Saturday (4/9) from 11am-1pm to see for yourself!