Rare find in Debaliviere Place - a true FOUR bed, two FULL bath, 1st-floor home! Stroll to the History Museum, Debaliviere Metro link and fabulous Forest Park! In addition to the enviable location, this large unit features rich hardwood floors, a gas fireplace, built-in shelving, and in-unit laundry. The cool layout includes living room, dining room, AND a large sunroom with potential to be office, sitting room, yoga room - or whatever you choose! Updated eat-in kitchen features sleek granite tops, newer stainless appliances and custom cabinets. A large Jack 'n Jill bath connects two of the bedrooms, potentially making a luxurious primary suite. Both additional bedrooms feature great closets, and hall bath features an accessible, walk-in shower. Gated lot and parking for two cars! Move right in and enjoy the convenience and atmosphere of one of STL's most sought-after neighborhoods! Showings begin Friday, Feb 25th. Offers will be reviewed Monday, Feb. 28th at 9:00 am.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $249,000
