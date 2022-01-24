4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $249,900

Well located, well-built sprawling, unique 3200+ sq ft 4 bd/2 1/2 bath brick ranch w/unfinished partial basement and an oversized detached 2-car garage which houses a machine workshop (items negotiable) on almost 2 acres with a septic system. For 26 yrs the sellers have maintained & updated this distinctive layout of a home, oh yeah, with maybe a mother-in-law, teen quarter, and/or office if you must work from home. 1401 has formal living & dining rooms w/fireplace, newer roof, ceramic tile in the foyer and hallway, parquet flooring, some carpeting, updated kitchen w/ maple cabinets, granite countertops, wood-burning stove in the family room, and updated heating and cooling systems, 2016, plus so much more. This ONE LEVEL beauty includes large utility and laundry rooms; there is a step at the Family Room entrances. Enjoy your family & friends while entertaining on your patio or put in a basketball court as you'll have the space. See Worthy!