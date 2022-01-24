Well located, well-built sprawling, unique 3200+ sq ft 4 bd/2 1/2 bath brick ranch w/unfinished partial basement and an oversized detached 2-car garage which houses a machine workshop (items negotiable) on almost 2 acres with a septic system. For 26 yrs the sellers have maintained & updated this distinctive layout of a home, oh yeah, with maybe a mother-in-law, teen quarter, and/or office if you must work from home. 1401 has formal living & dining rooms w/fireplace, newer roof, ceramic tile in the foyer and hallway, parquet flooring, some carpeting, updated kitchen w/ maple cabinets, granite countertops, wood-burning stove in the family room, and updated heating and cooling systems, 2016, plus so much more. This ONE LEVEL beauty includes large utility and laundry rooms; there is a step at the Family Room entrances. Enjoy your family & friends while entertaining on your patio or put in a basketball court as you'll have the space. See Worthy!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $249,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Reporters Casey Nolen and Abby Llorico will leave KSDK after March 4 to take jobs at WUSA in Washington. Then the couple plans to wed in July.
Expiration of Bally Sports Midwest's deal with Charter could put availability of Cards, Blues telecasts in jeopardy to many fans in St. Louis area.
Morgan Webb, a notary public, ordered the fake vaccine cards from China.
An alert sent Tuesday evening said authorities were searching in Gotham City, Missouri, for a vehicle identical to the one used by the Joker.
A heavy police presence was at St. Clair Square located off Interstate 64 in St. Clair County.
As lockout persists, DeJong hits new drills and data to ‘lock-in’ swing and reward Cardinals' confidence
Unable to work with Cardinals coaches, DeJong hired a hitting instructor who has helped him establish what he lacked (routine) and he misplaced (swing path).
Michelle Li, who grew up in Missouri and has been at Channel 5 since April, made national news after a viewer criticized her for being 'very Asian.'
Home COVID tests are now available at no cost to most Americans, as part of the Biden administration's effort to increase testing around the United States.
Check out the highlights of Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.
Rep. Shamed Dogan urged Rep. Brian Seitz to apologize, but Seitz declined. Both men are Republicans.