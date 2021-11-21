Beautiful home in the Carondelet with historic charm and modern amenities! Conveniently located near 55 and Loughborough near restaurants, shopping, YMCA, and beautiful Carondelet park, this two-story brick home has so much to offer. Around 10 years ago, the home was extensively rehabbed & has been well maintained since. The entryway features wood floors and a stunning L-shaped staircase. The living room opens up into the dining room and features a stone fireplace, bay window, and the tall ceilings you expect in a centennial home! The kitchen is spacious with ample cabinets and counter space and in the back of the house there is a family room with tons of natural light. The upstairs features an amazing master suite with a bay window, double closets, double sinks, and a nice, private covered porch! The other three bedrooms offer plenty of room and the same great wood floors. The large backyard is fenced in and offers a patio, another deck, and a concrete sidewalk leading to the garage.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $249,900
