4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $249,900

One block from Lindenwood Park, walkable to several restaurants and coffee shops, lies this classic 4bd, 2ba all brick home. Charm and character flow from the front porch stoop into the cozy living room, where the original stone and tile fireplace pops in front of gorgeous hardwoods and neutral tones. The painted kitchen cabinets and vintage south city white wall tile make for a lovely eat-in kitchen setting. Two generous main floor bedrooms flank the updated hall bath. Upstairs offers two more sleeping or office areas, each with an abundance of closet space. There is an additional bathroom in the basement, along with laundry and a waterproofed root cellar. The backyard is fenced in, has a lovely patio area fit for outdoor dining, and provides one garage space and a carport for an additional vehicle. Come snag the best deal in Lindenwood Park!