4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $250,000

ADORABLE raised ranch on quiet street w/ UPDATED KITCHEN. 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths w/ FINISHED WALKOUT lower level. Entry foyer steps to OPEN Main Level. Wall of windows in Living Room w/ Beautiful Natural Lighting brighten Dining Room & Kitchen. HARDWOOD FLOORS & tile throughout, new doors 2021. 42” CUSTOM Solid Wood Cabinets, modern GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS Appliances w/ GOURMET HOOD over Samsung Gas Range (2019). Full pantry & expansive kitchen storage! Dining Room overlooks COMPOSITE DECK (2019). Relaxing master suite w/ RENOVATED BATH. Hall bath updated w/ luxury tile. FINISHED LOWER LEVEL family room includes wine fridge ready for entertaining. STUNNING TILEWORK in Lower Level bathroom. EGRESS in LL Bedroom. Space for home office in Lower Level Nook & custom built-ins. Covered below-deck concrete patio. Private Backyard design allows plenty of space for play & gardening in the fenced yard. Easy-care exterior & deep 2-car garage w/ hanging storage. New Furnace 2020.