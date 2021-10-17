 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $255,000

Great 4 bedroom 1.5 bath in sought after Holly Hills neighborhood. Updated throughout seller's ownership including baths, kitchen, garage, HVAC, windows, electric box, concrete, water lines, back porch. Original hardwood floors and stained glass. Should be ready for showings 10/11/2021.

