Showings begin Friday April 8th 10am Cute and newly painted 1.5 story bungalow on extra wide lot ready for its next chapter. Stepping inside note the freshly refinished hardwood floors; large living room with fireplace flanked by stained glass windows. Wander through the dining room into the kitchen with maple cabs and granite counters, plus brand new stove, microwave and dishwasher. Step out onto the back porch and enjoy the extra wide fenced lot for Fido and room to create your gardens with chicken coop, hot tub, fire pit, hammock and whatever else your heart desires. One bedroom and bath with new vanity complete the main floor. New carpeted stairwell leads to three upstairs bedrooms and full bath. Basement with plenty of room for your finishing touches. Please note 2-car garage and fireplace are sold as is.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $259,000
