4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $259,000

Centrally located 4 bedroom and 2 baths ranch home at the 270 and 364 interchange for easy highway access. Located in the renowned Parkway School District. All one story, no stairs. Master bath vanity and tile are new, remodeled in 2019. Backsplash in kitchen added in 2017. Living room/Dining room/Kitchen is open concept with heated floor. Backyard fenced and terraced in 2016. Garden has drip irrigation installed throughout the backyard and front yard. New utility building in backyard. Neighborhood community center includes pool access and a green way.