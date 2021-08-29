4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $267,000

Come see this beautiful WELCOMING 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath MULTI-LEVEL home. Large windows throughout the home providing an abundance of natural light. Eat-in kitchen w/white cabinets updated in 2017. Expansive Living Room and Dining Room that was just painted. Inviting backyard with lots of trees for privacy. Perfect for barbecuing and entertaining guests. The lower level includes a large family room, bedroom, full bath, and walk-out. New roof 2016. New gutters and downspouts 2017. 2 car Garage. This house is waiting for your personal touches! Location, Location, Location! Close to schools, recreation facilities, highways, and more! Enter into an expansive living room and dining room featuring dramatic vaulted ceilings; resurfaced hardwood floors and freshly painted walls.