Charming historic home beautifully balanced with modern conveniences while preserving the original craftsmanship & integrity of this timeless treasure. From the extraordinary arched entry to the original hardwoods flowing throughout, this home is rich with history & very soundly constructed. You’re greeted by a grand fireplace in the living room & transitions through a magnificent archway to the dining room. The kitchen is equipped with stainless appliances, plenty of cabinets, efficient storage & a walk-out to the fantastic covered composite deck overlooking the serene backyard. Two bedrooms & a full bath complete the main level. Upper level adds an additional 420 sq ft of living space with 3 bonus rooms & a storage room! This is a great space offers countless options– office, 2 bedrooms, huge master with his/her closets, or exercise room… LL includes laundry area, storage & garage. The backyard & surrounding landscape is well designed & every plant/tree has a purpose! Great Location!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $269,900
