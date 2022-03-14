4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $269,900

!!LINDBERGH SCHOOL DISTRICT Welcomes you to this breathtaking tri-level masterpiece. 14' ceilings, grand entry, character galore. Glorious curb appeal & covered front porch. Over 2200sq ft of living space, each & every room is vastly over-sized. Two dining room options, spacious kitchen, great room overflowing with natural lighting. Gigantic family room that walks out to the fenced back yard. 2 car garage, extra deep for storage or workspace. 4 very large bedrooms, expansive closets, 2.5 bathrooms. Real wood floors throughout. So much charm. True pride in ownership- Roof & Hvac have been replaced & maintained.