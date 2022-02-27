4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $269,900

Welcome to this U-City charmer! This 4 bed/2.5 bath home is a combination of historical charm with modern conveniences, just needs some TLC including walls, deck and bathrooms. Thru-out the home you'll see arched doorways, stain-glass windows, radiator covers & wide molding. LR has wood floors & floor to ceiling stone fireplace. Adjoining DR makes entertaining a breeze. What makes this home even more unique is the spacious eat in kitchen with maple cabinets, canned lighting, center island with direct access to cozy family room. Huge MF laundry/utility room is a treat! Upstairs you'll find 3 spacious bedrooms all with wood floors and ceiling fans & shared hall bath. Partially finished LL offers 4th bedroom, home office 2nd full bath and plenty of storage. Deck overlooks treelined backyard and your oversized 2 car garage. Zoned heating and cooling. Original home is boiler/radiant heat and 4 year NEW AC, addition has sep HVAC unit. Fabulous location, just minutes from Clayton and U-City!