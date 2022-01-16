 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $27,500

4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $27,500

4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $27,500

This 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home is rented at $770/month and generating great cash flow. There are wood floors throughout the bedrooms, living room and dining room. New hot water heater in April 2021. The home does need some repairs due to a crack in the back wall of the home, and has been priced accordingly. Property to be sold as is, with seller to do no inspections or repairs. This property is managed by a property manager.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News