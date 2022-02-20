Great solid house in a fabulous location; the heart of Holly Hills on Trick-or-Treat Street, just a stone's throw from Carondelet Park. An addition was put on years ago including a main floor family room and 2nd floor 4th bedroom making this a sought after layout in this area. There have been updates including an energy efficient furnace, some copper plumbing, 200 amp electric box. There are 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, a 2 car garage and a parking pad. This house will need renovation to bring it to modern standards. Much of the old carpet has been removed so the floors are exposed. Tax records are incorrect about owner and size. Seller is a 503-C non-profit; never lived in the property; sold totally As-Is, no inspections, warranties or guarantees provided by seller. Buyer responsible for occupancy permit. Any and all inspections done by buyer are for informational purposes only.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $270,000
