 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $272,000

4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $272,000

MUST SEE, FULLY RENOVATED 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN THE HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER CARONDOLET AREA. The home has historic charm with brand new modern amenities. The 1st floor includes an amazing entry foyer, with the original exposed brick leading to the upstairs. The kitchen has beautiful granite countertops, 42 inch cabinets, brand new appliances and an amazing bar that is a perfect space to enjoy breakfast or prep meals. The 2nd floor features 4 bedrooms, including a nice sized primary suite. Everything in the home is brand new & is move-in ready. Located near restaurants, shopping, YMCA and the beautiful Carondelet Park, this home won't last!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News