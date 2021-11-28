Get ready to be impressed with this beautifully, renovated (& historic) home. The 2 story entry welcomes you as you come in the door. This home boasts a lot of newer items such as; a newer roof, windows, plumbing, electric, paint, flooring, bathrooms, fixtures, a modernized kitchen, and so much more! 4 bedrooms and 3 full (upper) baths make this ideal for a large family, or as an investment opportunity. Plenty of work from home space and great for large family gatherings. Main floor also includes a bath, not always found in these historical homes. Brick walls, unique floor plan, plus a 2 story open floor plan, many build ins, beautiful mill work, and doors, and even more to brag about. Fenced in, garage, and an awesome location. So much charm and space. This home is convenient to downtown, shopping, entertainment, and restaurants. MUST SEE, priced to sell!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $279,900
St. Louis and St. Louis County officials said in a statement that they are determining how the money will be allocated.
The judge said all COVID-19 health rules should be immediately voided.
Pitching a golden opportunity, Cardinals outbid multiple suitors to woo lefty Matz and ruin Mets owner's morning
Coming off an assertive year in Toronto, Matz, 30, agreed to a four-year, $44-million deal that will be finalized after a physical.
One of the leading sinkerballers in the majors, the 30-year-old lefty went 14-7 with a 3.82 ERA for Toronto in 2021.
Here are the highlights from our Monday chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Matz and Stroman, two free-agent starters of interest to the Cardinals, share a trait the club values.
A family struggles to get settled during their first week in St. Louis.
Some who donated to help Kevin Strickland said their contributions were a way to apologize for Missouri state officials.
Modeled after similar funds, city should create endowment to fund college education for every public school graduate, or similar investment in their future.
Ron Baechle of Barnhart, aka Towel Man, has been waving and tossing towels for 32 years at Blues games.