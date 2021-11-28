4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $279,900

Get ready to be impressed with this beautifully, renovated (& historic) home. The 2 story entry welcomes you as you come in the door. This home boasts a lot of newer items such as; a newer roof, windows, plumbing, electric, paint, flooring, bathrooms, fixtures, a modernized kitchen, and so much more! 4 bedrooms and 3 full (upper) baths make this ideal for a large family, or as an investment opportunity. Plenty of work from home space and great for large family gatherings. Main floor also includes a bath, not always found in these historical homes. Brick walls, unique floor plan, plus a 2 story open floor plan, many build ins, beautiful mill work, and doors, and even more to brag about. Fenced in, garage, and an awesome location. So much charm and space. This home is convenient to downtown, shopping, entertainment, and restaurants. MUST SEE, priced to sell!