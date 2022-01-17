4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $279,900

Welcome to this beautiful 4-bedroom brick home with a finished basement and 2 car oversized garage. Estimated 1548 sq ft plus finished basement which busts to almost 2100 sq ft. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, backsplash tile, and stainless-steel appliances. New laminate floors throughout the whole house, new windows (2021), new electric service (2021), new doors, baseboards, and light fixtures. Both bathrooms are nicely updated with ceramic tile and new vanity. A finished lower level includes great room, rec room, laundry, and plenty of storage. The whole house is freshly painted for new owners. Beautiful backyard with a shed. Large sunroom (16 x 12) off the kitchen. Home protection plan, HSA - buyer 7-star upgrade included! Welcome home!