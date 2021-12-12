First Show Open House, Sunday 1-3. Pasadena Hills Beauty! This home sat empty for several years & was never winterized or kept up. Current owner came in & removed all broken pipes, replaced w/new plumbing, throughout. There was no heat or a/c on for several years, mold had begun to grow. Seller professionally remediated mold in basement & kitchen.Slate roof was inspected & repairs were made, as needed. Sewer Lateral line was dug up & changed to PVC out to driveway. Property had a/c, but radiant heat. Owner transitioned heat over to forced air. Radiators are still there, along w/boiler, but they are being sold "as is". No warranty given on these. They didn't remove, but may work fine. Kitchen is updated and gorgeous with stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops. Master bedroom is a suite with jetted tub/shower combo.Vinyl windows + attached 2 car garage are also nice features. Basement dry & finish-able. Welcome to this Pasadena Hills Beauty!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $279,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Authorities say there are six confirmed deaths at the Amazon fulfillment center near Edwardsville. A woman also died in St. Charles County.
'Heir Jordan': Cardinals teen titan Walker launches to No. 1 prospect for club, per Baseball America
Walker, who turns 20 in May, leapfrogged Gorman, Liberatore to take top ranking in annual look at Cardinals' organization.
Former employees said layoffs targeted roughly 40 people and prompted others to leave, too.
The decision effectively closes the door on the Douglass Hill proposal for apartments, condos and commercial and retail space.
A St. Louis judge has upheld the zoo's policy banning visitors from carrying guns inside, declaring the publicly funded institution a gun-free zone.
‘There has been pushback throughout the year but this has definitely escalated it,’ said the spokeswoman for a group representing 60 area districts.
Retired KSDK journalist returns to a deferred dream with a showcase of paintings in her first gallery show.
Missouri attorney general demands local governments, school districts end health orders after court ruling
St. Louis and St. Louis County both say their orders remain in effect. Area school districts say they’re studying the matter.
The dogs were in a yard that had an underground invisible electric fence when they killed Leann Gratzer on Monday.
The move was revealed during a hearing in a suit involving state Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who had sued to block an earlier mask order.