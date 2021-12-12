4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $279,900

First Show Open House, Sunday 1-3. Pasadena Hills Beauty! This home sat empty for several years & was never winterized or kept up. Current owner came in & removed all broken pipes, replaced w/new plumbing, throughout. There was no heat or a/c on for several years, mold had begun to grow. Seller professionally remediated mold in basement & kitchen.Slate roof was inspected & repairs were made, as needed. Sewer Lateral line was dug up & changed to PVC out to driveway. Property had a/c, but radiant heat. Owner transitioned heat over to forced air. Radiators are still there, along w/boiler, but they are being sold "as is". No warranty given on these. They didn't remove, but may work fine. Kitchen is updated and gorgeous with stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops. Master bedroom is a suite with jetted tub/shower combo.Vinyl windows + attached 2 car garage are also nice features. Basement dry & finish-able. Welcome to this Pasadena Hills Beauty!