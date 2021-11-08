 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $280,000

Completely renovated-- it has been redone from top to bottom, with no corners cut. Enter the home in your open concept, high ceiling, immaculate home and see for yourself! This house boasts more elegant finishes than can be listed, including stainless steel appliances, stone countertops, brand new flooring throughout, fresh paint, newer vinyl windows, second floor laundry, and much more!

