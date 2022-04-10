4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $280,000

Calling all investors, property managers, and anyone with a creative eye to see the potential in this masterpiece and put in a little work. Beautiful brick home with GORGEOUS architectural features, wood floors, 2 tile fireplaces, and 10ft ceilings just needs your TLC to get it in shape and ready for renting or moving in. 2 family flat or convert to single family home. Bring your creativity and toolbelt! OWNER BY CONTRACT.