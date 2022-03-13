4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $284,900

"Pop-pop, it's showtime! Guess who's back again?" 3915 Prather...this is the Lindenwood Park Charmer that you've been waiting for! This stunning South City home retains its original character with beautiful hardwood floors, stained wood trim, stained glass windows, and an arched wood door. This 4BR/2BA home feels homey and warm, with an abundance of natural light making this cute gingerbread feel airy and open, perfect for entertaining. You can cook the perfect meal to enjoy in the adjacent dining room in the spacious kitchen with a center island! The 1st floor offers 2BR/1BA and an all-season porch. Upstairs you will be greeted with 2BRs and a beautifully updated full bath. This home offers plenty of storage in the dry basement and 1 car garage. Located 4 houses in from Lindenwood Park w/easy access to area restaurants, shopping, Ted Drewes, and easy access to I-44. Recent updates include hot water heater '21, 3 zone HVAC '19, electric panel '15, and plumbing stack '15.Welcome Home!