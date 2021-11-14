 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $285,000

Don't miss this opportunity to own a HUGE slice of Lafayette Square. This stunning 3 story home sits on an oversized double corner lot steps from Lafayette Square Park and all that Lafayette Square has to offer. Bring your vision and make this home your dream home! The home features several sets of pocket doors, 10' ceilings, gorgeous marble fireplaces and more. Currently there is an oversized parking pad with an automatic gate that leads to the massive side yard! The potential is endless. Back on market NO fault of seller. Buyer didn't show to closing.

