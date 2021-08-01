4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $285,000

Welcome to this charming historical home in the Shaw area. This 2 plus story home offers spacious rms w/ tall ceilings. As you enter the front door you will be greeted with special millwork on the staircase along w/ a built-in bench. You will appreciate the grand opening to each rm & the natural light that flows from one end of the home to the other. Entertain in the large dining rm boasting exposed brick. The updated kitchen features a breakfast rm which overlooks the private fenced back yard. The 2nd floor features the master bedrm w/ fireplace & bonus nook. A perfect spot for an in-home office or covert it to a walk-in closet. The 2nd bedrm is very spacious & the 3rd & 4th bedrms are on the 3rd floor. This home offers a tremendous amount of space. It also offers a walk-out basement, updated electrical and Hi-efficiency HVAC. This historical home is close to quaint restaurants, cafes & the beautiful Tower Grove Park. Say “Yes” to the address. 3861 Botanical Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110.