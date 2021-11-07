4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $287,000

You've found a gem in Tower Grove Heights! A lovingly updated & maintained family home for 44 years! Grand entry foyer features natural woodwork & staircase, a stained glass window & half bath. The living room has a gorgeous natural wood fireplace mantel & surround & 2 sets of functioning pocket doors. The dining room features paneled wood doors leading to the kitchen & hallway. The updated kitchen has custom cabinetry, granite countertops, tile backsplash, peninsula w/ sink & seating & stainless appliances. The large deck off of the kitchen overlooks the professionally landscaped yard. Upstairs you'll find 4 bedrooms off of the hallway w/ natural woodwork, hardwood floors, paneled wood doors & a screened in covered deck. The full bath has a pedestal sink & shower/tub combo. The walk-out basement is partially finished w/ a half bath, plenty of storage shelving & laundry area. Newer windows, roof, HVAC, plumbing & electric panel. Just steps to Grand dining, shops & Tower Grove Park!