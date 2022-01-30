 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $29,000

Very spacious, beautiful, two story single family home. Large rooms, one and a half bathrooms, plenty of space. Comes with a detached parking garage. Big front yard. The house is a fixer-upper. Roof has been patched in November. No interior / drywall work was done after patching the roof. This house has a great potential. Definitely need to see. Sold AS IS, CASH. No owner inspection or disclosure.

