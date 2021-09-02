 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $29,900

Spacious full brick, 1.5 story home with a finished second floor! Special features include: wood floors, full basement, and deep lot. Ready for renovation and a new owner. Set your appointment today to show! Buyer to verify square footage, schools and room sizes.

