4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $294,000

Gorgeous 4 bed, 2 bath home completely renovated from top to bottom and ready for new owners. A covered porch and established garden bed welcome you to the front entrance. Step inside the foyer and take in the fresh paint, wood flooring, plush carpet and white trim throughout the home. Large windows fill the living room with natural light! The fully updated kitchen is the heart of this home with new stainless appliances, solid surface countertops, white cabinetry and a custom tile backsplash. Wow! An inviting family room with built-in shelving and extra closet space offers great views of the backyard. A comfortable guest room/home office and an updated full bath with a walk-in shower completes the main level. The second level features three spacious bedrooms, including a primary bedroom with double closets, and a new hall bathroom. The full basement is perfect for all the extras! Entertain or relax in the huge backyard lined with mature trees for additional shade and privacy!