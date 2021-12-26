OPEN SUN. 1:00-3:00--PRICE ADJUSTED!!!--Character, charm & loads of living space waiting for you in this turn of the century 3-story Dogtown home. Scenic stained glass windows , pocket doors, fireplaces, hardwoods, large windows & wrap-around front porch are just the start. First floor features beautiful original wood staircase, stunning stained glass windows w/ landscape motif, tall ceilings. Foyer leads into large living room featuring oversized period windows, fabulous millwork, hardwoods & wood burning stove. Dining room features pocket doors, hardwoods, second fireplace w/original mantle, amazing period millwork, opens to kitchen. Kitchen w/42" cabinets (some w/glass doors), breakfast bar, pantry, eat in kitchen leads to back deck. Half bath on first floor too! Upstairs-4 bedrooms plus an office, utility room, 2nd floor deck, hall bath, loads of living space. Walk to Olympia, Pan Olive, close to shopping, Hwy 64 wonderful waiting for your TLC & design touches...take a look today!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $299,000
