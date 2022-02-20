4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $299,900

This 1885 Clifton Heights home welcomes you with arched window over front entry door. The home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, living room w/ bay window & a historic fireplace mantel, new top notch kitchen w/stainless appliances, granite countertops, seating area, full glass back door allows for so much light and leads you to a new maintenance free deck, large back yard w/shed, large main level laundry room features laundry sink, W/D hookups, half bath, & built in cabinets complete with granite countertops, rooms are large and have tall ceilings, main level primary bedroom suite complete the 1st floor, 2nd floor features 3 bedrooms, full remodeled bath, 2 closets in front bedroom, just envision the back bedroom as your office and enjoy your coffee breaks on the 2nd floor covered porch! Main level bedroom could also be used as a formal dining room if desired. Open House Sunday February 20th 1-3