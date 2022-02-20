This 1885 Clifton Heights home welcomes you with arched window over front entry door. The home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, living room w/ bay window & a historic fireplace mantel, new top notch kitchen w/stainless appliances, granite countertops, seating area, full glass back door allows for so much light and leads you to a new maintenance free deck, large back yard w/shed, large main level laundry room features laundry sink, W/D hookups, half bath, & built in cabinets complete with granite countertops, rooms are large and have tall ceilings, main level primary bedroom suite complete the 1st floor, 2nd floor features 3 bedrooms, full remodeled bath, 2 closets in front bedroom, just envision the back bedroom as your office and enjoy your coffee breaks on the 2nd floor covered porch! Main level bedroom could also be used as a formal dining room if desired. Open House Sunday February 20th 1-3
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $299,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, clinical epidemiologist at Washington U. and chief of research and development for the VA in St. Louis, headed the study.
A St. Louis lawyer working for a Kirkwood law firm faked a final divorce decree, a contempt order in a different case and emails from judges, court filings say.
Schmitt has sued dozens of school districts over their masking rules.
Precision Vehicle Holding had appealed the January denial from the Maryland Heights plan commission.
St. Louis County claims Quail Creek Golf Management is violating the terms of a lease agreement.
Former Sen. John Danforth commissions poll that shows room for independent U.S. Senate candidate.
Wentzville School Board votes to keep a challenged book on library shelves after banning "The Bluest Eye" last month.
A-B, which topped the rankings for ten years in a row at the turn of the century, is now in a seven-year drought.
McClellan: The future of electric cars is iffy.
Precious cargo: Donor lungs get seat on Southwest flight to St. Louis as transplant team fights time and snowstorm
Dr. Katharine Caldwell says the transplant team refused to give up when their plane was grounded.