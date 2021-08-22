Another 1904 World's Fair all brick beauty is ready for it's new owner. This century home will delight you with the gleaming wood floors, soaring ceilings, charming wood work and thoughtful updates throughout. This home has been lovingly renovated(2008) and immaculately maintained. The kitchen has a walk in pantry/mudroom with open flow to the spacious dining room/living room (plenty of room to add an island)with an adjacent half bath. The layout is versatile with it's configuration of 4 bedrooms, a sitting area, laundry room and 2 full bathrooms on the 2nd and 3rd floors. The master suite has light filled bonus room with 2 closets that could be a dressing room, nursery or Peleton room. Don't forget the 3rd floor bedrooms that could always be extra living space or much needed office space. Enjoy the large fenced yard with a covered brick patio. So close to all that Tower Grove Park and South Grand have to offer!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $299,900
